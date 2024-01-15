AIRLINK 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.4%)
Pakistan

Maryam says PTI’s symbol should be watch which Imran Khan ‘stole’

  • Says a 'terrorist party' could not be allotted an electoral symbol
Published 15 Jan, 2024 04:16pm

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) electoral symbol “should be a watch which the former chairman Imran Khan stole from the Toshakhana”.

Addressing party supporters in Okara today, Maryam said that a “terrorist party” could not be allotted an electoral symbol.

“Sher [lion] can be allotted sher, but a terrorist party cannot be allotted an election symbol like other political parties,” Maryam said in her address today.

“You say your electoral symbol was ‘bat’, no, it was the danda [baton] that you had in your hand.

The danda that you used against the state of Pakistan and the public,“ she claimed.

“You say, what is your electoral symbol? It should have been the watch that you stole or the petrol bomb that you used against the police,” Maryam said.

Her statement comes after the Supreme Court upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to revoke the party’s electoral symbol ‘bat’ and reject its internal election.

A three-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and Justices Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Musarrat Hilali announced the verdict.

The court ruled that the party could not demonstrate that it had held internal party elections, much less transparent ones.

Following the verdict, the ECP has allotted separate electoral symbols to the PTI candidates, including bowl, shoe, harmonium, chimta (tongs), hen, bottle, pomegranate and kettle.

Comments

Sugon Dzntz Jan 15, 2024 04:37pm
And yours must be watch also but in other language
Recommended (0)

