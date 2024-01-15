AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
DFML 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.34%)
DGKC 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.59%)
FCCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.85%)
FFL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
HBL 118.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.95%)
HUBC 119.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
KEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
MLCF 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.86%)
OGDC 127.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.22%)
PAEL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.98%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.28%)
PIBTL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.58%)
PPL 133.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.42%)
PRL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.1%)
SEARL 55.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.16%)
SNGP 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.13%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
TRG 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.02%)
UNITY 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
BR30 24,106 Decreased By -41.2 (-0.17%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
ECP allots separate electoral symbols to ‘PTI candidates’

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 15 Jan, 2024 05:03am

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has allotted separate electoral symbols to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates, including bowl, shoe, harmonium, chimta (tongs), hen, bottle, pomegranate and kettle.

The symbols which were allotted to PTI candidates late Sunday night after the Supreme Court of Pakistan stripped the PTI of bat symbol, as now the PTI candidates will elections as independent candidates.

Some of the main PTI leaders who will contest elections on different symbols from Lahore are Yasmin Rashid from NA-130 with the symbol “laptop”; Salman Akram Raja on NA-128 with “racquet”; Latif Khosa has been given the English letter “K” for NA-122 and Mian Azhar given “wicket” for NA-129.

PTI loses bat symbol in major blow ahead of elections

PTI senior leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s children Mehr Bano Qureshi and Zain Hussain Qureshi have been allotted electoral symbols chimta (pair of tongs) for NA-151 and shoe for NA-150 constituencies of Multan, respectively.

Umair Niazi will contest the elections with the symbol “door” on Mianwali’s NA-90 seat. Shoaib Shaheen has been given a “shoe” to contest elections in Islamabad’s NA-46 constituency.

“Piyala” (bowl) will represent Shandana Gulzar in NA-30 constituency of Peshawar and “kettle” will represent Barrister Gohar Ali Khan in NA-10 constituency of Buner.

Jamshed Dasti, who is contesting on two National Assembly seats from Muzaffargardh, has been allotted “harmonium” for NA-175 seat and “aeroplane” for NA-176.

Some of the PTI candidates have been allotted hen, bottle, pomegranate, etc., as electoral symbols. However, PTI candidates are optimistic that their sole symbol is Khan and the electoral symbols allotted to them will not make any difference.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Jamat-e-Islami, PTI-Nazaryati, Istihkam-e-Pakistan (IPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) remained lucky as they were allotted their reserved electoral symbol.

January 13 was the last date for allotment of electoral symbols to candidates for the February 8 general elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

