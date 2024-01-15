AIRLINK 57.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.26%)
BOP 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
DFML 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
DGKC 74.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-2.8%)
FCCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.78%)
FFBL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.35%)
FFL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.97%)
GGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HBL 119.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.88%)
HUBC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.09%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
KEL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
KOSM 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.3%)
MLCF 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.14%)
OGDC 130.65 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (2.46%)
PAEL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PIAA 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.08%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.91%)
PPL 134.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.3%)
PRL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
PTC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.87%)
SEARL 55.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.59%)
SNGP 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
SSGC 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.19%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
TPLP 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
TRG 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.52%)
UNITY 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
BR100 6,671 Increased By 27.6 (0.42%)
BR30 24,303 Increased By 196.1 (0.81%)
KSE100 64,808 Increased By 170.3 (0.26%)
KSE30 21,721 Increased By 89.8 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Dense fog disrupts flights, trains in India’s capital

Reuters Published 15 Jan, 2024 12:13pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Flight and train services were disrupted in India’s capital New Delhi for the second day running on Monday, as dense fog and cold enveloped large swathes of the northern part of the country.

More than 100 flights were delayed in Delhi on Sunday, but intermittent flight operations had resumed on Monday morning, said an airport official who declined to be named.

According to aviation website Flightradar24, at least 168 flights leaving Delhi were delayed and 56 flights were cancelled on Monday morning.

At least 18 trains to Delhi from different parts of the country were running late because of dense fog, news agency ANI, in which Reuters has a minority stake, said on X, citing a railway document.

The country’s weather office has predicted dense fog and a cold wave in New Delhi for Monday and ‘very dense fog’ on Tuesday, with a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius (39.2 Fahrenheit).

The city’s Indira Gandhi International Airport was not operational from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday (2230 GMT Saturday to 0530 GMT on Sunday) because of dense fog, the official said, leading to massive delays at airports across the country, causing delays and leading to frayed tempers.

Dense fog disrupts flights and trains in New Delhi

Social media and news channels showed visuals of angry passengers arguing with airport staff at New Delhi and other airports and one video showed a man punching a pilot announcing a delayed flight on the aircraft.

“Stuck in a plane at Delhi Airport since the past two hours (literally on the runway), X user Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia wrote on the social media platform, earlier known as Twitter early on Monday.

New Delhi Dense fog Indira Gandhi International Airport

Comments

1000 characters

Dense fog disrupts flights, trains in India’s capital

Intra-day update: rupee below 280 against US dollar

Intra-day update: positive sentiment seen at PSX as KSE-100 gains 0.5%

PTI withdraws level playing field plea from SC

China calls for Gaza peace conference; Hamas to disclose fate of Israeli hostages

Polls shall be held on Feb 8: minister

Private sector’s participation: Privatisation ministry, Power Div lock horns over Discos’ operations

Rs42bn revenue target set for KPRA

Oil edges up as investors eye Mideast developments

ECP allots separate electoral symbols to ‘PTI candidates’

FBR ‘revamp plan’: Will caretakers be able to deal with legislative issues?

Read more stories