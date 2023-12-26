BAFL 46.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.59%)
BIPL 19.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.95%)
BOP 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-9.02%)
CNERGY 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-5.19%)
DFML 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-5.4%)
DGKC 70.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-4.08%)
FABL 30.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.92%)
FCCL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.33%)
FFL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.84%)
GGL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.6%)
HBL 108.45 Decreased By ▼ -7.05 (-6.1%)
HUBC 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.43%)
HUMNL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-9.53%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.34%)
MLCF 36.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.14%)
OGDC 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.25 (-4.64%)
PAEL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-6.25%)
PIBTL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.4%)
PIOC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.28%)
PPL 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-6.3%)
PRL 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-7.58%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.93%)
SNGP 69.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-4.37%)
SSGC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-7.82%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6.55%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.67%)
TRG 79.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-3.62%)
UNITY 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.26%)
BR100 6,147 Decreased By -190.6 (-3.01%)
BR30 21,800 Decreased By -1094.7 (-4.78%)
KSE100 60,124 Decreased By -1581.5 (-2.56%)
KSE30 20,025 Decreased By -536.5 (-2.61%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Dense fog disrupts flights and trains in New Delhi

Reuters Published 26 Dec, 2023 12:24pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

NEW DELHI: Flight and rail services in India’s capital city of New Delhi were disrupted on Tuesday morning as a thick layer of fog enveloped the region, reducing visibility to barely 50 metres (164 feet) in some areas.

“Very dense fog” was observed in the city, where the temperature was just 9 degrees Celsius (48 degrees Fahrenheit), India’s weather department said, adding “dense to very dense fog” was likely in the early hours of the day in some areas until Wednesday.

“Dense fog” contains particulate matter and other pollutants, according to the weather department, which warned of the impact this may have on the health of the city’s 20 million residents.

New Delhi’s air quality index stood at 376 on Tuesday morning, rated as “very poor”, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s website. Levels of 0 to 50 are considered to be good.

Fog travelling from India engulfs plains of Punjab

At least 30 flights that were to land at or depart from the Delhi airport, including on international routes, experienced delays because of the dense fog, according to Indian news agency ANI, in which Reuters has a minority stake.

About 14 trains travelling along routes in North India were similarly affected, ANI reported.

“While landings and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected,” the Indira Gandhi International airport said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

CAT III is a navigation system that enables aircraft to land even when the visibility is low.

Airlines like India’s SpiceJet also took to social media to warn passengers that departures and arrivals from New Delhi may get affected “due to bad weather”.

Other parts of North India, including the states of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, reported similar weather conditions on Tuesday morning, with temperatures ranging between 6 C and 10 C (43 F to 50 F) in most places, the weather department said.

India fog Dense fog Indira Gandhi International Airport Delhi Airport

Comments

1000 characters

Dense fog disrupts flights and trains in New Delhi

Open market exchange rate calculation: Mechanism finds favour with ECAP

Intra-day update: rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Open-market: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

$400m ‘Pakistan Raises Revenue’ project: World Bank rates implementation progress moderately satisfactory

Oil nudges higher as investors eye Middle East tensions, US rate cut

High court suspends 40pc additional tax on windfall income of banks

Habib Sugar Mills Limited says will buy back 15mn shares

Labuschagne immovable as Australia frustrate Pakistan in 2nd Test

Jan 1 to Dec 22, 2023: FIPI net buying soars $52.16m to $75.398m YoY

ECP releases data of total candidates

Read more stories