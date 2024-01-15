PFA raids eateries, bakers in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) under the supervision of its Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid conducted inspections of renowned restaurants and bakeries on MM Alam Road here on Sunday.

PFA DG Muhammad Asim Javaid said the authority penalized five eateries with Rs660,000 cumulative fines for violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. He said that fine was imposed due to using substandard cooking oil and ingredients while preparing the different food dishes.

PFA watchdogs also witnessed an abundance of insects and worst condition of hygiene in kitchen areas, he added.

He further said that food business operators were also failed to present the medicals of workers and other necessary record to the raiding teams on the spot.

The director general said that the provincial food regulatory body has been working against substandard food points and violators under the zero-tolerance policy. He has warned FBOs to sell the healthy and standard food products otherwise, the food businesses would be rooted out as per PFA Act.

Moreover, he said that PFA is committed to providing hygiene, safe and adulteration-free food to the people.

