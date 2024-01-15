AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
NA-27, PK-69, 70, 71: List of valid nominated candidates issued

Recorder Report Published 15 Jan, 2024 05:03am

PESHAWAR: List of validly nominated candidates for one seat of National Assembly and three Provincial Assembly slots in Khyber have been published for public notice.

According to the Returning Officer; for National Assembly seat (NA-27) 14 candidates stayed in run for the contest while eight candidates withdrew their candidatures.

In the same way as per RO, Landi Kotal Irshad Mohmand; for Provincial Assembly seat (PK-69, Khyber 1) 28 candidates will contest for the slot while in PK-70, Khyber 2, 26 candidates will compete in the upcoming general election, RO, Jamrud Aamer Zeb said.

Similarly, 25 candidates for PK-71, Khyber 3, have been confirmed by the RO, Bara.

All mainstream political parties including Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Awami National Party (ANP), Pakistan People Party (PPP),Jamaat-e-Islami(JI), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Fazalur Rehman (JUI-F), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Mazloom Ullasi Tehreek (MUT) scores of independent candidates have fielded their candidates to contest the up-coming general election to be schedule on 08, February, 2024.

It is to be stated here that winner of NA seat in 2018 election, former Federal Minister for Religious Affairs in PTI government Noor-Ul-Haq Qadri has withdrawn his candidature and the party ticket has been issued to ex-parliamentarian Iqbal Afridi of Bara.

