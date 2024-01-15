AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
Water level in Mangla Dam begins to rise

APP Published 15 Jan, 2024 05:03am

MIRPUR (AJK): After the outflows from the country’s second-largest reservoir- Mangla Dam reduced to only 100 cusecs of water, the water level in the dam has started rising with inflows of 3300 cusecs of water to the reservoir reported on Sunday, official sources said.

As a result of the reported heavy snowfall on the highest upper reaches of the Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir, the country’s second-largest reservoir – Mangla dam was found constantly dry a couple of days ago due to the continual gradual reduction of inflows due to intermittent snowfall on the Himalayan peaks. Consequently, an unprecedented decrease in the flow of water in the rivers, falling into the reservoir – that had caused a reduction of the water level to a considerable extent.

The water level in Mangla dam, located in the Mirpur district of AJK, was reported as 1157.10 feet on Sunday against a maximum conservation level of 1242 feet with a live storage capacity of 2.073MAF in the reservoir, official sources told APP here on Sunday.

The water level in the dam is currently gradually increasing at the slowest pace, the sources underlined.

As a result of the continual due inflow of water during the ongoing season, the water level in the Mangla Dam reservoir was recorded as 1157.10 feet after the discharge of 84.90 feet of water from the reservoir by Sunday, Jan 14, 2024.

It may be added that Mangla Dam, the largest reservoir in terms of water storage in the country, was filled to its maximum conservation capacity of 1242 feet, on August 17, this year as seasonal reservoir impounding, official sources told the news agency.

At present 2.073 million acre-feet (MAF) of water is available in the Mangla dam reservoir, the media wing of WAPDA said on Sunday.

The inflows and outflows of Jhelum River at Mangla reservoir were equally recorded as 3300 cusecs with outflows of only 100 cusecs of water from the dam on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoir levels and the barrages on Sunday remained as under:-

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 15300 cusecs and Outflows 12000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 7700 cusecs and Outflows 7700 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 13200 cusecs and Outflow 13200, jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 3300 cusecs and Outflows 100 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 3900 cusecs and Outflows 3900 cusecs.

