BISP cautions citizens about fraudulent messages

ISLAMABAD: The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has cautioned the citizens about the fraudulent messages being circulated through different mediums including social media and cell numbers about its programmes.

“All the BISP messages are sent from 8171 only and those received from other numbers are fake,” the Programme said on Sunday. The official social media accounts and website of the BISP can be accessed by the users to get authentic information about its programmes.

The BISP said, “The fake messages claim that the stipends of the beneficiaries have been approved, seek contact details for transferring amount or promise inclusion in the BISP programme and issuance of the stipends. While the real messages from the BISP do not promise provision of any financial assistance without verification and documentation.”