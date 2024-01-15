JI organises massive ‘Gaza million march’ in Karachi

KARACHI: The “Gaza Million March” in Karachi have marked the 100 days of Israeli genocide campaign against Palestinians in Gaza and urged the global conscience to act immediately against the ethnic cleansing by Israel.

A large number of people from all walks of life participated in the march. Delegations of various religio-political parties as well as associations of lawyers, traders, and other segments of life also participated in the march.

The march was taken out at Shahrah-e-Faisal and one side of the road was allocated for women and children and the other for men. The participants carrying placards and banners chanted slogans against Israel and expressed solidarity with Palestinians.

JI Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq through audio link addressed the participants of the Million March. In his address, he said that unfortunately the leaders of the Muslim World played a nefarious role and opted to keep mum and remain static over the issue of Gaza under the influence of the pressure by Israel and the United States.

JI Karachi Ameer Naeemur Rehman in his address stressed the need to take all possible measures in everyone’s individual capacity to support Palestinians against Israeli occupation.

He hailed the role of South Africa for moving the International Court of Justice against Israel with genocide charges. He said that someone from the Muslim World should have come forward in this regard but unfortunately it is not the case.

He also paid a rich tribute to Houthi regime in Yemen for supporting Hamas against the occupation forces of Israel.

He highlighted that the boycott of Israeli products is a very strong initiative but it is incomplete without promoting local brands. In this regard, he said, Alkhidmat and the Pakistan Business Forum are going to launch Mera Brand Pakistan initiative on January 20 and 21. He urged everyone to take part in the expo. Majlis Wahdatul Muslameen Sindh President Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi paid a rich tribute to the resistance movement in Gaza against Israeli occupation. He highlighted the resolve of Palestinians in the face of inhumane campaign of genocide against them.

Younus Sohan Advocate on behalf of religious minorities in the country expressed solidarity with Palestinians. He strongly condemned the United States and her allied countries over support to genocide in Palestine.

IJT Pakistan President Shakeel Ahmed, representing students across Pakistan, expressed solidarity with Hamas against Israel and said that unfortunately the government and other institutions have failed the nation when it comes to represent their aspirations over Palestine.

Former Administrator Karachi Faheem-uz-Zaman also addressed the march and stressed to act collectively against the global imperial forces. He said that the citizens of Pakistan and other third world countries can not acquire real freedom without defeating the global forces of chaos led by the US.

JI Karachi Youth President Hashim Abdali also addressed the march, whereas JI Pakistan Deputy Chief Merajul Huda Siddiqui culminated the event at prayers.

