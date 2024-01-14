Pak-origin UK national Mahnaz becomes IFC Sanctions Board member

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank (WB) has appointed Mahnaz Malik, a Pakistan-origin British national, as a Sanctions Board Member of the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

She is a Barrister and Arbitrator at Twenty Essex, specialising in representing governments and corporations in investment and commercial disputes.

Mahnaz is also a Fellow and Trustee of Hughes Hall College at the University of Cambridge, according to details posted by the WB on its official website on Saturday.

The newly appointed IFC board member has over 23 years of experience advising governments, corporations, and international organisations on complex cross-border disputes.