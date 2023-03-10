UK national appeals to govt to protect his investment

LAHORE: An overseas Pakistani has appealed to the prime minister and the chief minister of Punjab to help save his investment in Pakistan as he is facing life threats from people who are already occupying his precious piece of land in Lahore.

Saqib Jalal Uddin, a UK national, along with his lawyer Mushtaq Ahmad Mohal said this while holding a press conference at the Lahore Press Club on Thursday. He said that land grabbers had illegally occupied his land at Model Town, Lahore, with the support of a political party. He said that one Iftikhar Uddin killed his mother and aunt to deprive them of their property and harassed other family members.

The accused was sentenced to death after the trial by the local court and his conviction was upheld even by the Supreme Court. He said the convicted person was released from jail after 18 years but he is still hurling threats at him, and his property, worth millions of rupees, is still in his illegal occupation.

Saqib said that all his minor sisters and brothers had shifted to UK after the murder of their mother and maternal aunt. His father had already passed and no one left in Pakistan to look after them and take care of their property.

He is still unable to visit Lahore as they have serious apprehensions of being attached by the convict Iftikhar Uddin, he added. He claimed that he filed applications with police, oversees commission, and even filed law suits in courts but till date he has been unable to get possession of his property.

“Whenever I visit Lahore to pursue my legal cases, I have to stay in a hotel and seek security from private persons.”

He further claimed that their family had brought all their earnings to Pakistan and invested millions of dollars in the country real estate, but their investment was at stake at the hands of land mafia and the state machinery has been showing lukewarm response to the complaints of all such oversees Pakistanis.

Foreign remittances by the oversees Pakistanis has been the only breathing factor for the economy of the country which witnessed substantial reduction during the last year and our country is almost on the verge of collapse, he said, adding that no foreign national will be desirous to invest in Pakistan if their investment will be at stake.

He appealed to the high-ups to save help him investment and property in Pakistan, otherwise he will shift all his investment to some other country.

