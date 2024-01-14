Global Day of Action for Gaza: Moot reiterates support to S Africa’s application in ICJ against Israel

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at a moot reiterated Pakistan’s support to South Africa’s application in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against the Israeli genocide of the Palestinians and also reaffirmed the country’s abiding support for the legitimate cause of the Palestinian people.

The Centre for Afghanistan Middle East and Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organised an event to express solidarity with the people of Palestine on the “Global Day of Action for Gaza”.

Nader al Turk, Deputy Head of the Palestine Mission in Pakistan, joined on the occasion. Ambassador Sohail Mahmood (retd), Director General ISSI; Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, chairman BoG ISSI; CAMEA Director Amina Khan; and members of team CAMEA addressed the event.

Sohail Mahmood, in his remarks, emphasised Pakistan’s abiding support for the legitimate cause of the Palestinian people and a just solution through the establishment of an independent, viable, sovereign, and contiguous Palestinian State along the pre-June 1967 borders with Al-Quds-Al-Sharif as its capital.

He reiterated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ stance regarding Pakistan’s support for South Africa’s application before the ICJ concerning Israel’s violation of its obligations under the 1951 Genocide Convention in relation to the Palestinian people in Gaza.

He asserted that the relentless military operations by Israel against the Palestinians could not be deemed justifiable under the pretext of self-defence. Expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people over the enormous human losses incurred due to Israeli onslaught, he also underscored Pakistan’s stance for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

Amina Khan, while expressing her views, stated that Pakistan will continue to stand firmly with the people of Palestine until the legitimate rights of the people are achieved. She strongly condemned Israel’s systematic and brutal occupation, tantamount to genocide, and called for the lifting of the inhumane siege and urgent need for a ceasefire.

Nader al Turk highlighted the dire conditions faced by Palestinian civilians, especially children and women, in the Gaza Strip.

He referred to the ongoing situation as genocide and also said that Palestinians are resilient and determined to uphold their rights until justice is served.

Speaking about the solidarity and support from Pakistan, he expressed gratitude for the continuous historic support extended by the government and people of Pakistan.

