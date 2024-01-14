AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
DFML 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.34%)
DGKC 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.59%)
FCCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.85%)
FFL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
HBL 118.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.95%)
HUBC 119.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
KEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
MLCF 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.86%)
OGDC 127.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.22%)
PAEL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.98%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.28%)
PIBTL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.58%)
PPL 133.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.42%)
PRL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.1%)
SEARL 55.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.16%)
SNGP 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.13%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
TRG 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.02%)
UNITY 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
BR30 24,106 Decreased By -41.2 (-0.17%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-14

PML-N fields 70 candidates from Sindh

Recorder Report Published 14 Jan, 2024 03:13am

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has fielded over 70 candidates for National Assembly and Provincial Assembly seats from Sindh, including the provincial capital Karachi, for the upcoming general elections.

The PML-N has also announced to support the candidates of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan-Norani (JUP-N) in the polls.

The PML-N has fielded candidates for 17 NA seats from Karachi, while on one seat, NA-232, it will support JUP’s Awais Noorani.

The PML-N’s candidates from Karachi are: Qadir Bux Kalamati for NA-229, Muzaffar Shujra for NA-230, Jameel Ahmad for NA-231, Zain Ansari for NA-233, Salim Zia for NA-234, Sharafat Akakhel for NA-235, Parveen Bashir for NA-236.

The PML-N has awarded tickets to Sidratul Muntaha for NA-238, Sakina Anwar for NA-240, Rozeena Anwar for NA-241, Khawaja Shoaib for NA-242, Akhtar Jadoon for NA-243, Ghulam Rasul Shah for NA-244, Muhammad Saleem for NA-246, Naheed Perveen for NA-247, Ansab Fatima for NA-249, while Furqan Ali for NA-250.

Moreover, the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is going to lead election rallies for which arrangements are being made. Nawaz will address a rally in Hafizabad on January 17.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PMLN candidates

Comments

1000 characters

PML-N fields 70 candidates from Sindh

PTI candidates to contest polls independently

PTI loses ‘bat’ as SC restores ECP order

SECP notifies draft of proposed amendments to NBFCs Rules, 2003

13 renewable projects: Foreign investors move power minister

Fight against terrorism: ECC approves Rs250m TSG for IB

PTI says Gohar’s house was raided

Pak-origin UK national Mahnaz becomes IFC Sanctions Board member

Taiwan inalienable part of PRC: FO

Morgan Stanley to pay $249m to settle US trading fraud charges

Petroleum products: Up to Rs5.50 cut in ex-depot prices likely

Read more stories