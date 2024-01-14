PML-N fields 70 candidates from Sindh

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has fielded over 70 candidates for National Assembly and Provincial Assembly seats from Sindh, including the provincial capital Karachi, for the upcoming general elections.

The PML-N has also announced to support the candidates of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan-Norani (JUP-N) in the polls.

The PML-N has fielded candidates for 17 NA seats from Karachi, while on one seat, NA-232, it will support JUP’s Awais Noorani.

The PML-N’s candidates from Karachi are: Qadir Bux Kalamati for NA-229, Muzaffar Shujra for NA-230, Jameel Ahmad for NA-231, Zain Ansari for NA-233, Salim Zia for NA-234, Sharafat Akakhel for NA-235, Parveen Bashir for NA-236.

The PML-N has awarded tickets to Sidratul Muntaha for NA-238, Sakina Anwar for NA-240, Rozeena Anwar for NA-241, Khawaja Shoaib for NA-242, Akhtar Jadoon for NA-243, Ghulam Rasul Shah for NA-244, Muhammad Saleem for NA-246, Naheed Perveen for NA-247, Ansab Fatima for NA-249, while Furqan Ali for NA-250.

Moreover, the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is going to lead election rallies for which arrangements are being made. Nawaz will address a rally in Hafizabad on January 17.

