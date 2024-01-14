Why 'RizBar' breakup can be a blessing in disguise for Pakistan

In the ever-evolving cricket world, unexpected shifts often unveil untapped opportunities. The recent breakup of the formidable opening duo, RizBar – comprising Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam – has raised eyebrows among cricket enthusiasts. However, beneath the surface of this separation lies a potential blessing in disguise for Pakistan.

Understanding the breakup

There is no denying the fact that the dream Babar-Rizwan pair had brought much-needed stability to the top order. However, it seems to have come at the cost of runs and strike rate.

Since 2021, Babar and Rizwan paired together in 51 innings and scored 2,400 runs at the top for Pakistan. But these runs came at a run-rate of 7.92 per over, with the main question surrounding whether the enormity of runs they score up top can compensate for a strike rate not quite as explosive as modern T20 cricket demands. That debate has been lent further fuel by the emergence of two firebrand hitters in Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris who can take their place.

In the quest for the right combination at the top, the new team management, led by captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, high-performance coach Yasir Arafat, and team director Muhammad Hafeez, experimented with a different opening pair, featuring the experienced Rizwan and the explosive hitter Saim Ayub.

Shaheen elaborated on this strategic move in a pre-match presser in Auckland on Thursday, stating, “Babar and Rizwan remain the best opening pair for Pakistan.”

He emphasised the importance of locking in the combination for the upcoming World Cup, ensuring a robust bench for potential injuries during the tournament.

He further explained that the management aimed to test younger talent and rotate players to gain clarity about the combination before the team faced the series against England.

Did breaking up the much-loved opening pair bear fruit?

Absolutely. Saim Ayub, the newly added top-order player paired with Rizwan, scored at a whopping strike rate of 337.50 in the first T20I against New Zealand, providing Pakistan with a much-needed blazing start required to chase down a mammoth 227-run target. Pakistan had cruised to 41 after 3 overs thanks to Saim’s 27 runs off 8 balls.

Though he didn’t replicate the same performance in the second T20I, he played with the right intent.

Babar’s brilliance at one-down

This turned out to be a favourable development for Babar Azam, who appeared to relish his newfound position. Demonstrating his prowess once more in Auckland on Friday, Babar scored a brisk 57 off just 35 balls at a striking rate of 162.85 in an unsuccessful pursuit of a challenging 227-run target. While there were fleeting contributions from others in the top six, Babar stood out as the lone player who sustained the momentum, fashioning an elegant half-century in a mere 33 balls.

In the second match as well, when both openers were gone with 10 runs on the baord, Babar smashed Kiwi bowlers all over the park for a 43-ball 66, scoring at a rate of 153.

And these weren’t mere flukes! Statistics prove that Babar shines brighter in a one-down position than as an opener.

Up until the first T20I against New Zealand, Babar flaunted an impressive tally of 3,542 T20I runs from 105 matches (99 innings) at an average of 41.67, featuring 3 centuries and 43 fifties.

In 26 out of 105 matches he has graced the number 3 position, Babar has accumulated 831 runs at a remarkable average of 49.19 and a strike rate of 123.66. This starkly contrasts with his average of 39.86 from 76 matches and 2,711 runs as an opener. His performances in non-opening roles portray a batsman skilled in both anchoring and accelerating—an efficient rotator of the strike when laying the foundation and an explosive force when the situation demands.

Conclusion

For the next week or so, Babar Azam’s shift to a non-opening position will continue to be a key focus. However, the signs are pointing towards the breakup of RizBar potentially acting as the catalyst for Babar’s resurgence and triggering a strategic reassessment that might influence Pakistan’s T20 approach for the 2024 World Cup.

The cricketing world could witness Babar Azam’s brilliance at number three unfold, potentially transforming this breakup into an unexpected blessing for Pakistan.

