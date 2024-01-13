Shahzad Ali Khan, Patron-in-Chief, All Pakistan Solvent Extractors’ Association (APSEA)

The revival of PEOC post the Covid-induced interruption is truly exciting. PEOC's crucial role as a hub for networking and collaboration within the global and regional edible oil sector has been rapidly evolving, offering abundant prospects for industry stakeholders.

This pause highlighted the invaluable role of face-to-face engagements in advancing discussions and collaborations within the industry.

The recent shifts in the global geopolitical scene have heightened inflationary pressures worldwide, leading to more conservative demands for global commodities. Although global food prices have somewhat eased after hitting highs last year, Pakistan is encountering economic hurdles primarily stemming from political instability. Consequently, industry players are facing significant challenges.

Amidst these difficulties, we acknowledge and commend the support extended by our global trading partners. Their assistance has been crucial in navigating the economic challenges faced by Pakistan's industries during these uncertain times.

PEOC's success is attributed to the collective aspirations of its four member associations - APSEA, PVMA, PEORA, and PSMA - committed to enhancing the industry's progress. Together, our aim remains to generate greater value, share benefits, and collectively work towards a brighter future for all our members, striving to make a tangible difference for our nation.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude to all participants, particularly our international guests, for investing their time and joining us. Wishing all attendees a rewarding conference experience in the vibrant city of Karachi.

