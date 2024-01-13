AIRLINK 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.49%)
Rasheed Janmohammed Chief Executive, Pakistan Edible Oil Conference (PEOC)

Published 13 Jan, 2024 05:38am

I would like to welcome all the delegates who are attending our 6th Pakistan Edible Oil Conference (PEOC 2024). It is indeed an honor for Pakistan to organize this Conference. Here I would like to acknowledge the support of Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA), All Pakistan Solvent Extraction Association (APSEA), Pakistan Edible Oil Refiners Association (PEORA) and Pakistan Soap Manufacturers Association (PSMA) in organizing this Conference.

I am indeed grateful to all our valued Sponsors who have played a significant role in the organizing of this Conference.

Myself and the PEOC Executive Committee Members are grateful to everyone who have given their thoughts, time and support towards the materialization of this 6th PEOC.

On behalf of the PEOC Executive Committee I would also like to thank all our valued Speakers for their enthusiastic participation and to the authors who contributed their informative Articles in our PEOC Booklet.

I wish all of you a very happy and prosperous 2024.

