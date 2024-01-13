AIRLINK 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.49%)
Markets Print 2024-01-13

Gold prices inert

Recorder Report Published 13 Jan, 2024 05:38am

KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday stood nearly stagnant but silver was unmoved on the local market, traders said. Gold was traded for Rs216, 500 per tola and Rs185, 614 per 10 grams, up by just Rs200 and Rs172, respectively.

On the world market, gold was available for $2, 056 per ounce, which the local market adds on with a $20 premium for the domestic bullion trade. Silver prices were unchanged for Rs2, 650 per tola and Rs2, 271.94 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted for $22.92 per ounce, traders said.

Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver prices Gold spot rates Gold traders

