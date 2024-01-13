AIRLINK 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.49%)
Plea against acceptance of papers of Nawaz

Published 13 Jan, 2024 05:38am

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Mahaz chief Ishtiaq Ahmad Chaudhry on Friday approached the Lahore High Court against the acceptance of nomination papers of former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif from NA-130, Lahore.

An election tribunal had dismissed the appeal of the petitioner against Nawaz Sharif.

The petitioner pleaded that Nawaz Sharif was not eligible to contest the election due to a lifetime disqualification. The petitioner asked the court to set aside the decisions of the returning officer and the appellate tribunal regarding acceptance of the nomination papers of the respondent from NA-130.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

