Jahandad takes 7 wickets in PTV’s win, ton-up Irfan Niazi guides SBP to victory

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) got over the line against Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) as Irfan Khan Niazi scored his maiden first-class century in a tricky chase. Pakistan Television (PTV) achieved a comprehensive 209-run win against the Higher Education Commission (HEC). PTV’s Jahandad Khan ran riot with the ball as he bagged a seven-fer in the second innings. Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) emphatically to register their third win in the tournament.

SNGPL vs WAPDA at UBL Sports Complex, Karachi

WAPDA pulled off an impressive win against SNGPL as they rolled them for 222 in 95.5 overs on the last day. SNGPL, chasing a target of 367, lost all ten wickets on day four after resuming from their overnight score of 12-0. SNGPL opening batters, Abid Ali (13, 35b, 3x4s) and Azhar Ali (24, 54b, 5x4s) were removed after getting decent starts. Omair Bin Yousuf (23, 66b, 4x4s) and Kamran Ghulam (17, 43b, 2x4s, 1x6) also perished after getting set as Khalid Usman started to spin a web on his way to a five-wicket haul.

Skipper Asad Shafiq remained unbeaten on 92 off 197 balls, in a brilliant rearguard effort. He struck 16 boundaries in his approximately four-hour stay on the crease. Mohammad Ali (10, 71b) hung around for some time before he too ran out of gas. Left arm-spinner Khalid, bagged his 11th five-wicket haul in the format. He also completed 300 first-class wickets in this game.

Akif Javed and Asif Afridi chipped in with two wickets each. Hassan Abid Kiyani removed one batter. This was SNGPL’s first loss in the tournament and their next match is scheduled against HEC in the last round of the tournament.

HEC vs PTV at State Bank Stadium, Karachi

PTV wrapped up HEC’s second innings for 197 in 46.4 overs with Jahandad Khan registering the best bowling figures of the tournament. At the start of day four, HEC required 331 runs with seven wickets remaining and skipper Mohammad Huraira with Obaid Shahid on the crease. Obaid departed early as Jahandad bagged the third of his seven wickets in the innings. Huraira (63, 90b, 6x4s) struck a half-century before he too was removed.

Adeel Meo, Aarish Ali Khan and Mohammad Azab were dismissed for ducks while Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (37, 55b, 7x4s) offered some resistance but in vain. Jahandad was in destructive form as he took his match tally to nine wickets. Mohammad Sadaqat and Mohammad Ibtisam picked up one wicket each.

HEC have lost four consecutive matches while this result meant PTV’s losing streak came to an end. HEC will face SBP in their next game. PTV’s next fixtures is scheduled against KRL in the next round.

SBP vs KRL at National Bank Stadium

SBP took 22.5 overs on day four to score the remaining 50 runs as they chased the target of 245 with four wickets in the bag. Irfan Khan Niazi (101 not out, 180b, 13x4s) was the hero of the chase, as he notched his maiden first-class ton. Irfan walked into bat at number six on day three with his team 90-4. He anchored the chase valiantly to help SBP secure their third win of the tournament.

Continuing from their overnight score of 195-6, Ali Shan (11, 82b, 1x4) stood dogged at one end as Irfan cruised to his ton.

President’s Trophy 5th round: Umar Akmal hits 18th first-class ton, SBP close in on victory

For KRL, Kashif Ali bagged three wickets while Arshadullah, Umer Khan and Sharoon Siraj dismissed one batter each.

Scores in brief:

WAPDA beat SNGPL by 144 runs at UBL Sports Complex

WAPDA 328-6, 80 overs (Ahmed Shehzad 77, Ayaz Tasawar 75, Mohammad Saad 45 not out, Muhammad Akhlaq 41; Mubasir Khan 3-67, Mubasir Khan 3-67, Mohammad Awais Anwar 2-56, Kamran Ghulam 1-23) and 330-5 (dec), 98 overs (Umar Akmal 128, Ahmed Shehzad 70, Ayaz Tasawar 60; Shehzad Gul 1-33, Arif Yaqoob 1-48, Mohammad Ali 1-58, Mohamamd Awais Anwar 1-66, Mubasir Khan 1-79)

SNGPL 292 all out, 73.3 overs (Abid Ali 147, Kamran Ghulam 41, Asad Shafiq 25; Asif Afridi 5-124, Khalid Usman 4-89) and 222 all out, (Asad Shafiq 92 not out, Azhar Ali 24, Adnan Akmal 23; Khalid Usman 5-64, Akif Javed 2-61, Asif Afridi 2-63, Hassan Abid Kiyani 1-8)

PTV beat HEC by 209 runs at State Bank Stadium

PTV 216 all out, 52 overs (Hasan Mohsin 56, Hasan Nawaz 52, Mohammad Suleman 26; Asadullah Hamza 4-61, Mohammad Azab 3-55, Aarish Ali Khan 2-42, Muneer Khan 1-54) and 421 all out, 102.4 overs (Waqar Hussain 104, Muhammad Shahzad 100, Hasan Nawaz 59, Hasan Mohsin 53, Uzair Mumtaz 46; Saad Khan 3-55, Aarish Ali Khan 3-118)

HEC 231-8, 80 overs (Obaid Shahid 57 not out, Mohammad Huraira 41, Wahaj Riaz 31; Mohammad Ibtisam 2-52, Jahandad Khan 2-74, Muhammad Shahzad 1-13, Mohammad Sadaqat 1-61) and 197 all out, 46.4 overs (Mohammad Huraira 63, Mohammad Ghazi Ghori 37, Wahaj Riaz 32; Jahandad Khan 7-65, Mohammad Sadaqat 1-53, Mohammad Ibtisam 1-61)

SBP beat KRL by four wickets at National Bank Stadium

KRL 269 all out, 78.3 overs (Rohail Nazir 66, Maaz Sadaqat 64, Sharoon Siraj 55; Rameez Aziz 3-67, Zahid Mehmood 3-69, Mohammad Abbas 1-29, Afaq Afridi 1-56) and 169 all out, 58.2 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 51, Kashif Ali 36; Afaq Afridi 4-31, Rameez Aziz 3-21, Zahid Mehmood 3-42)

SBP 194 all out, 58.3 overs (Irfan Khan Niazi 91 not out, Ali Shan 33, Usman Salahuddin 24; Umer Khan 3-41, Kashif Ali 2-48, Arshadullah 1-32, Sirajuddin 1-43) and 248-6, 82.5 overs (Irfan Khan Niazi 101 not out, Rameez Aziz 73, Umar Amin 46; Kashif Ali 3-42, Sharoon Siraj 1-16, Arshadullah 1-64, Umer Khan 1-79)