AIRLINK 59.33 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.61%)
BOP 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
DFML 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.02%)
DGKC 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.97%)
FCCL 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.94%)
FFBL 30.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.53%)
FFL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
GGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.55%)
HBL 117.95 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.51%)
HUBC 120.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
KEL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.17%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
MLCF 40.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.98%)
PAEL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.24%)
PIAA 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.91%)
PIBTL 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (8.23%)
PPL 134.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
PRL 30.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.28%)
PTC 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.83%)
SEARL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
SNGP 78.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
TPLP 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 82.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.6%)
UNITY 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,698 Increased By 54.5 (0.82%)
BR30 24,336 Increased By 188.7 (0.78%)
KSE100 65,093 Increased By 475.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,785 Increased By 205.1 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Stellantis to invest in French sodium-ion battery maker for EV output

Reuters Published 12 Jan, 2024 12:02pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

PARIS: Stellantis announced on Friday that it is investing in French sodium-ion battery startup Tiamat to diversify its portfolio and mass-produce electric vehicles while reducing exposure to scarce resources.

The exact amount of the investment, which is part of an initial fundraising of 150 million euros from Tiamat, was not disclosed.

The funds will be used in part for the construction of a battery factory in northern France, Tiamat Chief Executive Herve Beuffe told journalists.

This site, the fifth so-called gigafactory for the electric vehicle supply chain in the region, should have an initial capacity of 0.7 gigawatt-hours by 2026, which could be increased to 5 GWh by 2029, he added.

Born out of France’s state institute for scientific research CNRS in 2017, Tiamat claims it can produce competitive batteries without lithium, a metal highly sought after due to the global electrification boom, which it replaces with far more abundant sodium.

Its batteries, which are cheaper but also offer less mileage, will be suited to small vehicles.

Chinese EV giant BYD to launch cars in Indonesia next week

Their reduced reach can be compensated for by faster charging capacity, Tiamat says.

“Exploring new options for more sustainable and affordable batteries that use widely available raw materials is a key part of our ambitions of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan that will see us reach carbon net zero by 2038,” said Ned Curic, Director of Engineering and Technology at Stellantis.

Stellantis EV Tiamat

Comments

1000 characters

Stellantis to invest in French sodium-ion battery maker for EV output

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

PSX sees buying spree amid IMF nod, KSE-100 up nearly 700 points

‘Bat’ symbol: SC hears ECP plea against PHC verdict

Ex-IMF official pinpoints ‘increasing risks’

Industrial sector: Nine cent energy tariff approved: minister

Aggression widens: US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen, officials say

Oil prices rise 2% after US, Britain strikes in Yemen

TAPI prospects dim as approval of incentives put on ice

Fast-moving consumer goods: FBR gives deadline for ST digital invoicing

Pakistan backs South Africa’s case

Read more stories