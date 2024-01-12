AIRLINK 59.33 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.61%)
BOP 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
DFML 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.02%)
DGKC 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.97%)
FCCL 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.94%)
FFBL 30.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.53%)
FFL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
GGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.55%)
HBL 117.95 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.51%)
HUBC 120.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
KEL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.17%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
MLCF 40.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.98%)
PAEL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.24%)
PIAA 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.91%)
PIBTL 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (8.23%)
PPL 134.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
PRL 30.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.28%)
PTC 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.83%)
SEARL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
SNGP 78.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
TPLP 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 82.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.6%)
UNITY 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,698 Increased By 54.5 (0.82%)
BR30 24,336 Increased By 188.7 (0.78%)
KSE100 65,093 Increased By 475.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,785 Increased By 205.1 (0.95%)
China and Hong Kong stocks flat on mixed economic data, eyes on policy rate next week

Reuters Published 12 Jan, 2024 10:45am

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks were roughly flat on Friday on mixed economic data, while the market is expecting a key policy rate cut early next week.

China stocks rise on bargain hunting, policy expectations

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index dropped 0.2% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index was roughly flat. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index was also flat.

  • China’s exports grew 2.3% in December from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, adding to signs global trade is slowly turning a corner with the prospect of lower borrowing costs on the horizon.

  • Meanwhile, China’s consumer prices declined for a third month in December, though moderated, while factory-gate prices extended their prolonged slide, highlighting persistent deflationary pressures in an economy struggling to mount a solid recovery.

  • “Consumption will likely pick up into the Lunar New Year, but more stimulus is needed to boost household spending and eliminate deflationary pressure,” UBS analysts said in a note.

  • There is growing expectation among market participants of a key policy rate on Monday, which may help boost demand and aid the economic recovery of the world’s second-largest economy.

  • “The lingering deflationary pressure justifies the expectation of an imminent rate cut, which is widely expected to materialise in the one-year medium-term policy facility (MLF) yield decision next Monday,” said Ken Cheung Kin Tai, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.

  • Sector wise, artificial intelligence (AI) shares were down 1.7%, while utilities stocks were up 0.9%.

  • In Hong Kong, Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 0.3%, dragged down by electric carmakers, with Xpeng and Li Auto down 4.8% and 2.8%, respectively.

China stocks

