Early completion of digitalised records ordered

KARACHI: Sindh Caretaker Minister of Revenue, Industries and Commerce Muhammad Younus Dagha on Thursday directed the officers of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to complete the process of digitalisation of records of Sindh departments as soon as possible.

He said this while presiding over a Zoom meeting with the officers of PITB regarding digitisation of Sindh’s departments in his office Sindh Secretariat, here.

Punjab Information Technology Board Chairman Faisal Yousuf and other officers were present on Zoom while Sindh government officials from Revenue and Industries and Commerce departments were also present in the meeting.

On this occasion, the caretaker minister directed the officers of PITB to complete the digitalisation process and give a demonstration of digitalisation in the relevant departments so that the officers of the relevant departments can comprehensively implement the digitalisation process.

Muhammad Younus Dagha instructed that the process of linking the records with NADRA should also be ensured.

He directed PITB to provide proper training to the officers and workers of Sindh on digitalisation process.

PITB should also provide its team of trainers, on which the chairman PITB said that the team of trainers of PITB will reach Karachi on January 12.

Dagha instructed that since the team of trainers of PITB is reaching Karachi, it would be appropriate that the problems in the digitisation process of Revenue and Industries and Commerce should also be resolved through mutual consultation, so that the digitisation process is completed without any hindrance.

