AIRLINK 59.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.16%)
BOP 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
CNERGY 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.45%)
DFML 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 77.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.5%)
FCCL 19.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.31%)
FFBL 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.96%)
FFL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
GGL 11.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 114.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.58%)
HUBC 119.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
KEL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
MLCF 40.01 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.63%)
OGDC 123.10 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.69%)
PAEL 23.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
PIAA 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.61%)
PIBTL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
PPL 126.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.2%)
PRL 29.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
PTC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SEARL 56.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
SNGP 76.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.59%)
SSGC 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.37%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 82.27 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.64%)
UNITY 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 6,566 Decreased By -9.9 (-0.15%)
BR30 23,659 Decreased By -2.9 (-0.01%)
KSE100 63,934 Increased By 13.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 21,342 Increased By 1.1 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-11

Justice Naqvi resigns

Terence J Sigamony Published 11 Jan, 2024 06:15am

ISLAMABAD: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi on Wednesday resigned as a judge of the Supreme Court, saying it was no longer possible for him to continue.

Justice Naqvi sent his resignation to President Dr Arif Alvi. He wrote in his resignation; “It was an honour to be appointed and to serve as a judge first of the Lahore High Court and then as the Supreme Court of Pakistan.”

“In the circumstances which are a matter of public knowledge and to some extent public record, it is no longer possible for me to continue to serve as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.”

“Considerations of due process also compel. I, therefore, effective today resign as judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” said Justice Naqvi.

The date on the resignation letter is mentioned 10th January 2023. Therefore, in the evening senior PS to the judge issued a corrigendum that “inadvertently the date of letter was written as 10th of January, 2023 instead of 10th January, 2024.

Hon’ble Judge has desired that being a typographic mistake, the same may be corrected and recognised as 10th of January, 2024, and the concerned quarters may be informed accordingly.”

The proceedings against Justice Naqvi has been going on before the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), and its next hearing is today (Thursday). The Council has issued a show-cause notice to the judge for amassing illegitimate assets and misconduct.

On the other hand, a three-judge bench headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, a day ago (January 9) declined the request of Justice Naqvi’s counsel to grant a stay against the proceedings of the SJC. It directed the petitioner to file an amended petition impleading the complainants as party in the instant matter.

Four complaints have been filed against Justice Naqvi before the Council by Mian Dawood, a Lahore-based lawyer, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Lawyers Forum, Punjab, PBC Vice Chairperson Haroon Rasheed and Council’s Chairperson Executive Committee Hasan Raza Pasha and Advocate Ghulam Murtaza Khan, for amassing illegitimate assets and misconduct.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan — part of the five-member SJC — who had refused to join other members of the council on November 22, 2023, in the issuance of the show-cause notice to Justice Naqvi, regretted the hasty proceedings.

In his letter to the SJC members, Justice Ijaz regretted that debate and discussion have been non-existent and have not been permitted during the ongoing council proceedings.

“Thus Nov 22, 2023 proceedings when the second show-cause notice was issued against Justice Naqvi were completely devoid of any discussion or deliberation whatsoever,” he said.

This manner of proceedings has cast an unwelcome doubt over the whole process, therefore, he disagreed with the process followed and the manner in which the proceedings were being conducted, Justice Ijaz stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court SC Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi Justice Naqvi resigns

Comments

1000 characters
Mark Jan 11, 2024 09:40am
Vow, gets away clean with the pillage.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Justice Naqvi resigns

FBR issues ‘final’ notices to non-filers

Dec workers’ remittances post 5.4pc growth MoM

Aircraft stuck abroad returns to Pakistan

PM for provision of health services to everyone

Enforced disappearances: Reorganisation of cabinet panel approved

General elections: ECP to publish revised list today

Bilawal shares party’s ‘economic plan’ with business leaders

Missing persons’ case: IHC underscores need for prosecuting intelligence personnel

2023: FTO provides Rs17.74bn relief to taxpayers

Rejection of IK’s nomination papers upheld

Read more stories