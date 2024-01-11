PML-N to launch election drive on 15th: Rana

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that the PML-N would start its election drive under the leadership of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on January 15.

He confirmed that Nawaz Sharif will lead the PML-N’s election campaign and will start his public gatherings on January 17 and will hold rallies in 12-15 divisions.

He also shared that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz will start their election rallies from January 15 onwards. “PML-N Vice President Hamza Shehbaz will hold rallies in some districts of Punjab, including Lahore,” he said, adding: “The PML-N will hold 60 rallies across the country.”

The PML-N leader refuted the reports that there were differences within the party over the distribution of tickets for the general elections scheduled to be held on February 8, 2024. “Consultations are in progress for awarding the party tickets in some constituencies and the final list of the candidates will be issued in a day or two,” he added.

Dispelling the impression that the PML-N was in favor of delay in the elections, Rana said that free, fair and transparent elections should be held on time. He also stated that the PML-N’s seat adjustment talks with Jahangir Tareen-led Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) have also been finalised. The PML-N has also agreed on seat adjustment with PML-Quaid leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in Gujrat and Bahawalpur.

The sources claimed that the PML-N had agreed to accommodate IPP on seven National Assembly and 11 provincial assembly seats, against the IPP’s demand for 13 NA seats and 22 provincial seats.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024