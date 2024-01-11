AIRLINK 59.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.01%)
Jan 11, 2024
Sports

HBL-PSL media rights see a massive increase

Muhammad Saleem Published 11 Jan, 2024 06:15am

LAHORE: HBL-Pakistan Super League (PSL) had yet another historic day, when its live-streaming and broadcast rights saw an increase of 113 and 45 percent for the 2024 and 2025 editions, respectively.

ARY Communications (Pvt) Limited (ARY) submitted the highest bid, pursuant to a public tender process, to broadcast HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 and 2025 in Pakistan, which sees a whopping increase of 45 percent from the value for the last two years.

A public, transparent, and merit-based tender process was followed for awarding the Pakistan region PSL TV Broadcast media rights for 2024-2025. Bids were received from Independent Media Corporation Pvt. Ltd (IMC – the parent company of GEO Entertainment Television Pvt Ltd), ARY Communications (Pvt) Limited (ARY), Pakistan Television Corporation Limited (PTVC) and Tower Sports (Ten Sports).

Meanwhile, Walee Technologies submitted the highest bid, pursuant to a public tender process, to live-stream HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 and 2025 in Pakistan, which sees a huge increase of 113 percent from the value for the last two years.

The PCB received bids from five parties - Consortium of ARY Communications (ARY, Myco, Daraz and Tamasha), Walee Technologies, TransGroup FZE, Independent Media Corporation Pvt. Ltd (IMC – the parent company of GEO Entertainment Television Pvt Ltd) and Tower Sports (Ten Sports).

The PCB Bid Committee has recommended the highest bids submitted by ARY and Walee Technologies to the competent authority for approval.

Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf said, “I want to congratulate ARY, Walee Technologies, the Pakistan Cricket Board, its management committee and the franchises on this historic moment. HBL PSL is a huge brand and it has a massive fan following. It is an unprecedented moment as the prices for both of these rights are unmatched. This is a testament to the growth of the HBL PSL brand and we are all waiting for HBL PSL 9 to begin now.”

ARY Digital Founder and CEO, Salman Iqbal said, “I am delighted that ARY has once again come out as the highest financial bidder for HBL Pakistan Super League and that fans will be able to watch HBL PSL again on A Sports for the next two seasons.

My team and I have always prioritised Pakistan and this bid process is another indication of the same where we have gone almost 50 per cent above the value we bid successfully in the previous cycle. Together with the Pakistan Cricket Board, ARY will work to further amplify the PSL brand in the next two seasons.”

Walee Technologies CEO and co-founder, Ahsan Tahir said, “We are honoured to have won the bid for HBL PSL ninth and tenth editions live-streaming media rights. Walee Technologies looks forward to taking the HBL PSL digital experience to the next level.

We are in a position to make an investment of this magnitude because patriotic data-literate advertisers recognise that we are the only platform with the highest trust media touchpoints that attracts Gen Z and Gen Alpha customer segments.”

