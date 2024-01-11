AIRLINK 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.67%)
BOP 6.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.45%)
DFML 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
DGKC 77.70 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.64%)
FCCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.55%)
FFBL 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.46%)
FFL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
GGL 11.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 114.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.73%)
HUBC 119.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 6.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
MLCF 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.73%)
OGDC 123.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.85%)
PAEL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PIAA 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.61%)
PIBTL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
PPL 126.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PRL 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 56.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
SNGP 76.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
SSGC 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.61%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
TRG 82.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.5%)
UNITY 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 6,582 Increased By 6.5 (0.1%)
BR30 23,730 Increased By 68 (0.29%)
KSE100 63,989 Increased By 68.8 (0.11%)
KSE30 21,365 Increased By 23.8 (0.11%)
Jan 11, 2024
Markets

Soybeans, wheat fall

Reuters Published 11 Jan, 2024 06:15am

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures fell on Wednesday, shedding gains from the previous session, with forecasts of more rains in Brazil this week likely to further improve the maturing oilseed crop.

Wheat and corn lost ground with investors in agricultural markets focussed on key US reports on Friday for a price direction. “We are in weather market as far as soybeans are concerned,” said one Singapore-based oilseed trader. “Brazilian weather looks good for now with rains expected this week. But it going to turn dry after that.”

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trader (CBOT) was down 0.3% at $12.44-3/4 a bushel, as of 0338 GMT, after closing marginally higher on Tuesday.

Wheat fell 0.4% to $6.07-3/4 a bushel and corn gave up 0.1% to $4.58-3/4 a bushel. Weather charts pointed to more rain in a swathe of Brazil this week before drier conditions return next week.

Recent rains have eased concerns over dryness, which had been threatening soybean crop yields in Brazil, the world’s No. 1 exporter of the oilseed.

Parana state, which will likely be Brazil’s third-largest soybean producer in the 2023/2024 season, is still facing the prospect of lower yields amid dry and hot weather in key areas, some of which are already being harvested.

Traders in the market are adjusting positions before the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) issues quarterly US grain stocks data and a monthly report on global supply and demand on Friday, analysts said.

