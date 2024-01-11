AIRLINK 59.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.45%)
PPP appreciates SC’s judgment

Naveed Butt Published 11 Jan, 2024 06:15am

ISLAMABAD: President Human Rights Cell of Pakistan People Party (PPP) Farhatullah Babar appreciated the Supreme Court’s judgment for upholding the death sentence to General Musharraf awarded by the Special Court under Article 6 and said that it would be remembered as historic for its great symbolic value.

“The Apex Court has earned the appreciation of all democracy-loving people. General Musharraf is already dead and he cannot be hanged for treason is not of material consequence. What however is material being that the adventurer who hijacked the constitution has been judicially pronounced as traitor and punished, even if symbolically, by that very constitution which he had trampled with contempt,” Babar expressed these views in a statement on Wednesday.

He said that January 10, therefore, is a red-lettered day in the history of judiciary and the constitution reasserting itself. He said, “The verdict will strike terror in the hearts of all would be adventurers waiting in the wings to strike at the constitution. The ethos of the people of Pakistan is democratic and today their democratic ethos has struck back with full force.”

Babar said that the Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and honourable judges Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Aminuddin Khan and Athar Minallah have played their historic role in protecting the constitution and strengthening democracy which will always be remembered with respect and admiration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

