Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (January 10, 2024).
========================
Open Bid Rs 279.79
Open Offer Rs 282.18
========================
========================
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Jan 11
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.42
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Jan 11
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
490.10
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Jan 11
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Jan 11
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Jan 11
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Jan 11
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
84.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Jan 11
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
454.28
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Jan 11
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Jan 11
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
10.82
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Jan 11
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
91.77
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Jan 11
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
151,248,373
▲ 0.00
|
Hascol Petrol / Jan 11
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
67,980,000
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jan 11
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
42,068,813
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Jan 11
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
34,994,821
▲ 0.00
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Jan 11
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
29,339,000
▲ 0.00
|
Fatima Fert. / Jan 11
Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited(FATIMA)
|
24,060,244
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Jan 11
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
20,626,605
▲ 0.00
|
Kohinoor Spining / Jan 11
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
18,596,000
▲ 0.00
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Jan 11
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
18,027,804
▲ 0.00
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Jan 11
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
16,753,953
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jan 10
|
281.35
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jan 10
|
281
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jan 10
|
145.36
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jan 10
|
0.85
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jan 10
|
1.28
|
Euro to USD / Jan 10
|
1.10
|
UK LIBOR % / Jan 10
|
5.46
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jan 10
|
4783.45
|
India Sensex / Jan 10
|
71657.71
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jan 10
|
35053.01
|
Nasdaq / Jan 10
|
14969.65
|
Hang Seng / Jan 10
|
16174.39
|
FTSE 100 / Jan 10
|
7651.76
|
Dow Jones / Jan 10
|
37695.73
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jan 10
|
16689.81
|
France CAC40 / Jan 10
|
7426.08
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jan 10
|
71.56
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jan 10
|
19235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jan 10
|
185271
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jan 10
|
2030.08
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jan 10
|
80.18
