AIRLINK 59.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.93%)
BOP 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.23%)
DFML 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
DGKC 76.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.58%)
FCCL 19.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.15%)
FFBL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.39%)
FFL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
HBL 115.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.23%)
HUBC 119.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.03%)
MLCF 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
OGDC 122.67 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.35%)
PAEL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.13%)
PIAA 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.14%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
PPL 126.63 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.26%)
PRL 29.16 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.74%)
PTC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
SEARL 56.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.89%)
SNGP 76.56 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.6%)
SSGC 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
TELE 8.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
TRG 81.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
UNITY 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 6,576 Decreased By -29 (-0.44%)
BR30 23,662 Decreased By -5.4 (-0.02%)
KSE100 63,920 Decreased By -250.7 (-0.39%)
KSE30 21,341 Decreased By -114.8 (-0.54%)
Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

Recorder Report Published 11 Jan, 2024 06:15am

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (January 10, 2024).

========================
Open Bid       Rs 279.79
Open Offer     Rs 282.18
========================

