KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 10, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 63,919.85 High: 64,550.94 Low: 63,873.63 Net Change: 250.73 Volume (000): 336,521 Value (000): 11,368,798 Makt Cap (000) 2,102,234,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,307.94 NET CH (+) 318.55 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,780.98 NET CH (-) 33.12 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,231.03 NET CH (-) 121.74 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,569.70 NET CH (-) 39.23 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,127.55 NET CH (+) 12.32 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,930.92 NET CH (-) 3.22 ------------------------------------ As on: 10-January-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024