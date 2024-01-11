Markets Print 2024-01-11
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 10, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 63,919.85
High: 64,550.94
Low: 63,873.63
Net Change: 250.73
Volume (000): 336,521
Value (000): 11,368,798
Makt Cap (000) 2,102,234,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,307.94
NET CH (+) 318.55
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,780.98
NET CH (-) 33.12
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,231.03
NET CH (-) 121.74
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,569.70
NET CH (-) 39.23
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,127.55
NET CH (+) 12.32
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,930.92
NET CH (-) 3.22
------------------------------------
As on: 10-January-2024
====================================
