AIRLINK 59.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.83%)
BOP 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
DFML 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
DGKC 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.07%)
FCCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.04%)
FFBL 30.07 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.62%)
FFL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.76%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
HBL 115.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.23%)
HUBC 119.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KOSM 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.25%)
MLCF 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
OGDC 123.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.83%)
PAEL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
PIAA 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.14%)
PIBTL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PPL 126.75 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.36%)
PRL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.88%)
PTC 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
SEARL 56.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.59%)
SNGP 77.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.45%)
SSGC 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TELE 8.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
TRG 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.61%)
UNITY 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 6,594 Decreased By -11.2 (-0.17%)
BR30 23,691 Increased By 23.8 (0.1%)
KSE100 64,056 Decreased By -114.5 (-0.18%)
KSE30 21,394 Decreased By -61.3 (-0.29%)
Baby Yoda heads to big screen in new ‘Star Wars’ movie

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2024 02:42pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Baby Yoda’s next adventure will take the young alien, seen only on a hit ‘Star Wars’ streaming series, to movie theaters.

The first feature film inspired by ‘The Mandalorian’ series will start production this year, Walt Disney’s Lucasfilm said on Tuesday. The title character, a helmeted bounty hunter, and his companion, known as Baby Yoda or Grogu, debuted on the Disney+ streaming service in 2019.

Jon Favreau, creator of the series, will direct the movie called ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu.’ Disney did not announce a release date. Pedro Pascal, who plays the Mandalorian in the series, is expected to return to the role.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy confirmed as director of new Star Wars movie

Disney had paused development of new ‘Star Wars’ films and scrapped a few projects as it worked to figure out a new strategy for the franchise, one of its biggest. The last ‘Star Wars’ film, ‘The Rise of Skywalker,’ was released in 2019 and took in nearly $1.1 billion at global box offices.

