Babar slides to No.8 in ICC Test rankings for batters

Seasoned Pakistani batter Babar Azam on Wednesday saw a notable decline in his batting rankings, slipping from the 6th to the 8th position in the ICC Test rankings for batters.

This drop comes on the heels of a lacklustre performance during the recently concluded Australia series, where Azam faced difficulties in making an impact, failing to register a single fifty in the six innings he played.

The former Pakistan skipper struggled to find his rhythm against the formidable Australian bowling attack, managing a modest tally of 126 runs. This dip in form has seen Azam relinquish crucial positions in the ICC Test batting rankings, emphasizing the trials he faced during the series Down Under.

On the other hand, India’s illustrious batter Virat Kohli propelled to the 6th position, thanks to a stellar performance during India’s tour of South Africa. His exemplary innings, including scores of 38, 76, and a match-winning 46, underscored his dominance and marked a significant ascent in the ICC Test batting rankings.

Meanwhile, an impressive 88-run innings by Mohammad Rizwan in the first innings of the Sydney Test translated into a noteworthy ascent of 10 spots for him, firmly securing the 17th rank with a total of 668 rating points. On the other hand, Saud Shakeel experienced a descent, moving down to the 14th position with 693 rating points.

Marnus Labuschagne, showcasing his prowess with scores of 60 and an unbeaten 62, orchestrated a commendable three-position rise, now claiming the fourth spot with a total of 802 rating points.

At the top of the batting rankings, Kane Williamson of New Zealand retained his slender lead with an impressive 864 points, closely pursued by Joe Root at 859. Meanwhile, Australia’s Steve Smith solidified his position in third place with a total of 818 points.

Shifting the focus to the bowling department, Aamer Jamal made a resounding impact in his debut series. His exceptional six-wicket haul during the Sydney Test propelled him 12 spots higher in the rankings, settling him at the 45th position with a total of 432 points.

Leading the Pakistani bowling contingent, Shaheen Afridi secured the 12th position with 733 points, while India’s ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin maintained his dominance atop the bowling rankings with an impressive 863 points.