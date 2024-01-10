AIRLINK 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.99%)
BOP 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
CNERGY 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.63%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.83%)
FFBL 30.42 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.81%)
FFL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.05%)
GGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
HBL 115.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
HUBC 120.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.58%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
KOSM 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.41%)
MLCF 39.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.58%)
OGDC 125.20 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (2.42%)
PAEL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
PIAA 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.14%)
PIBTL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
PPL 128.62 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (2.85%)
PRL 30.02 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (4.75%)
PTC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.44%)
SEARL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.63%)
SNGP 77.65 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.04%)
SSGC 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.85%)
TELE 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.73%)
TPLP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
TRG 82.69 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.46%)
UNITY 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.86%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 6,653 Increased By 48.6 (0.74%)
BR30 23,945 Increased By 277.9 (1.17%)
KSE100 64,544 Increased By 373.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 21,577 Increased By 121 (0.56%)
Technology

Tesla launches restyled Model 3 in North America

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2024 11:32am

Tesla on Wednesday launched the restyled version of its Model 3 sedan in North America and kept the prices unchanged, according to the company’s website and a post on X.

The electric car maker has removed the most expensive version of the Model 3, the “performance” variant, from its North American websites, and now only lists the rear-wheel drive and the long-range variants.

The Model 3’s rear-wheel drive variant is currently priced at $38,990, while its long-range variant costs $45,990.

Tesla has updated the range of its long-range variant to 341 miles, up from the earlier 333 miles.

Tesla to fix 1.62mn vehicles in China

The restyled version of both variants includes new features such as a rear display for backseat passengers, two new colors - “Stealth Grey and Ultra Red” - and newly styled wheels, according to Tesla’s website.

Tesla first unveiled the restyled Model 3 in China in September last year at a higher price.

The upgraded car went on sale in Europe a month later.

The Model 3 rear-wheel drive and long-range vehicles became ineligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit at the end last year, based on new guidance under the US Inflation Reduction Act.

Tesla delivered a record number of electric vehicles in the fourth quarter, beating market estimates and meeting its 2023 target, but lost its spot as the top EV maker by sales to China’s BYD.

