AIRLINK 60.92 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.86%)
BOP 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.38%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
DFML 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
DGKC 78.22 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
FCCL 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.57%)
FFBL 30.57 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.31%)
FFL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.25%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HBL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.35%)
HUBC 120.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.73%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
KOSM 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.84%)
MLCF 39.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
OGDC 124.81 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.1%)
PAEL 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
PIAA 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.14%)
PIBTL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.07%)
PPL 128.80 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (3%)
PRL 30.02 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (4.75%)
PTC 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
SEARL 57.61 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.65%)
SNGP 77.75 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.17%)
SSGC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.94%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.23%)
TPLP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
TRG 82.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.35%)
UNITY 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.08%)
BR100 6,651 Increased By 46.7 (0.71%)
BR30 23,956 Increased By 288.4 (1.22%)
KSE100 64,536 Increased By 365.6 (0.57%)
KSE30 21,577 Increased By 120.9 (0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

North Korea’s Kim visits arms factories amid criticism over trade with Russia

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2024 10:32am
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a munitions factory at an undisclosed location in this picture released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 10, 2024. REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a munitions factory at an undisclosed location in this picture released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 10, 2024. REUTERS

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited arms factories this week, state media outlet KCNA reported on Wednesday as the United States and its partners condemned the country’s arms transfers with Russia.

Kim also highlighted recent “shortcomings” in the organisation of munitions production and called for readjustment while emphasizing the “strategic importance of the production of major weapons”, state media said.

North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong vows immediate response to provocation

KCNA photos of Kim’s visit to a munitions factory showed him inspecting mobile short-range missile launch vehicles. His visit comes as nearly 50 countries condemned Russia’s procurement and use of North Korean ballistic missiles against Ukraine.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a munitions factory at an undisclosed location in this picture released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 10, 2024. REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a munitions factory at an undisclosed location in this picture released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 10, 2024. REUTERS

“Russia’s use of DPRK ballistic missiles in Ukraine also provides valuable technical and military insights to the DPRK,” the joint statement said on Tuesday, using the initials of North Korea’s official name.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan in a call with his South Korean counterpart, Chang Ho-jin, on Tuesday “condemned in the strongest possible terms” North Korea’s transfer of the missiles to Russia, the White House said.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday that after the initially reported uses of North Korean ballistic missiles on Dec. 30 and Jan. 2, Russia had fired more such weapons at Ukraine, including one that landed in Kharkiv.

The United States and its allies and partners will raise the issue with the UN Security Council on Wednesday, he said at a briefing.

Kim also said the time has come to define South Korea as a state “most hostile” towards his country, KCNA reported. He accused Seoul of inciting confrontation and an arms buildup while urging his country to step up its military capabilities for self-defence and its nuclear war deterrent.

He described worsening relations between the two Koreas as a “new phase of change” and “unavoidable reality”.

“We would by no means unilaterally bring a great event by the overwhelming strength in the Korean peninsula but we have no intention of avoiding a war as well,” the leader was quoted as saying.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a munitions factory at an undisclosed location in this picture released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 10, 2024. REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a munitions factory at an undisclosed location in this picture released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 10, 2024. REUTERS

In remarks to a year-end party meeting last month, Kim said peaceful reunification is impossible, adding that the government would make a “decisive policy change” in relations with South Korea.

south korea United States Kim Jong Un White House Ukraine North Korea United Nations Security Council Russia-Ukraine war North Korean military RUSSIA NORTH KOREA US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby North Korean ballistic missiles

Comments

1000 characters

North Korea’s Kim visits arms factories amid criticism over trade with Russia

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

PIA sell-off, outsourcing of airports: Caretaker setup for speeding up process

Bat symbol: PTI withdraws appeal from SC

3 policemen killed in attack on police checkpost in Kohat

Pakistan Startup Fund launched

30pc taxpayers have obtained ST registration to get sales tax refunds fraudulently?

Weighted average price mechanism: Local, imported urea put in one ‘basket’

Incentives to PV solar sector: SIFC set to finalise recommendations for TPB

Oil climbs a second day after US crude inventories draw down

Pakistan offers PTA to Egypt

Read more stories