Bajaur blast death toll rises to 7

PESHAWAR: The death toll of the Bajaur bomb blast on Tuesday rose to seven as two more police personnel succumbed to injuries.

It is noted to mention here that at least five policemen martyred while 24 others wounded in yesterday’s bomb blast in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police, as many as 24 people were injured in the blast near a police van in the Mahmond tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district on Monday.

A spokesman of Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital informed on Tuesday that two of the injured cops succumbed to their injuries.

