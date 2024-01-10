AIRLINK 60.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.22%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 10 Jan, 2024 05:22am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 90,232 tonnes of cargo comprising tonnes Tons of import cargo and 27,676 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 62,556 comprised of 56,508 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 6,048 tonnes of Urea.

The total export Cargo of 27,676 comprised of 27,089 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 52 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 535 tonnes of Rice.

Nearly, 7091 containers comprising of 4686 containers import and 2405 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 783 of 20’s and 1647 of 40’s loaded while 01 of 20’s and 304 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 593 of 20’s and 386 of 40’s loaded containers while 00 of 20’s and 520 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 05 ships namely Ym Express, Kamome Victoria, Syenergy Keelung, Xin Chang Shu and Gsl Elizabeth berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

As many as, 02 ships Stephanie C & X-Press Salween sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, MSC Jemima, MSC Antigua, Oriental Jasmine and Maersk Tacoma are left the port on today morning and another ship ‘Sibulk Tradition’ is expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 123,382 tonnes, comprising 86,268 tonnes imports cargo and 37,114 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,695 Containers (628 TEUs Imports and 2,067 TEUs export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Blue Bird, Al-Sadd and MSC Desire & another ship, Maersk Detroit carrying Gas oil, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, EETL and QICT respectively on today, 9th January, while two more container ships, Kyparissia and X-Press Bardsey are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday 10th January, 2024.

