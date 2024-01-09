SRB seals premises of Toro Fitness Ltd

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has sealed the premises of M/s Toro Fitness (Private) Limited, located in Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi, for non-compliance with the Sindh Sales Tax on Services Act, 2011.

According to the details, SRB has sealed the business premises of M/s Toro Fitness (Private) Limited, located at House No. A-6, Long Life Bungalows, Block-17, Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi, for non-payment of sales tax and non-filing monthly sales tax returns, resulting in huge loss of Sindh Sales Tax (SST) revenues.

The said gym was required to complete their registration with SRB, deposit due amounts of monthly sales tax, and e-file monthly sales tax returns. However, they should have done so despite sufficient time for compliance in this regard.

“The sealing of the taxpayer’s business premises is a result of their continuous non-compliant behaviour and failure to adhere to the laws related to sales tax,” SRB said. “We want to communicate clearly that tax evasion will not be tolerated.”

The SRB has vowed to continue taking similar action against the gyms that fail to complete their registration with SRB, fail to deposit due amounts of Sindh sales tax, fail to e-file monthly sale tax returns, or make any attempt to suppress their sales.

