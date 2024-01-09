BAFL 49.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.48%)
BIPL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.9%)
BOP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.72%)
DFML 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.89%)
DGKC 78.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-3.52%)
FABL 32.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.67%)
FCCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.91%)
FFL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.11%)
GGL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
HBL 116.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.96%)
HUBC 120.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.12%)
LOTCHEM 27.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.41%)
OGDC 123.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.26%)
PAEL 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
PIOC 119.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.88%)
PPL 125.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-1.86%)
PRL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 76.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-3.12%)
SSGC 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.3%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TPLP 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.44%)
TRG 82.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-3.18%)
UNITY 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 6,602 Decreased By -40.7 (-0.61%)
BR30 23,730 Decreased By -410.9 (-1.7%)
KSE100 64,237 Decreased By -277.9 (-0.43%)
KSE30 21,473 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-09

SRB seals premises of Toro Fitness Ltd

Recorder Report Published 09 Jan, 2024 04:18am

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has sealed the premises of M/s Toro Fitness (Private) Limited, located in Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi, for non-compliance with the Sindh Sales Tax on Services Act, 2011.

According to the details, SRB has sealed the business premises of M/s Toro Fitness (Private) Limited, located at House No. A-6, Long Life Bungalows, Block-17, Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi, for non-payment of sales tax and non-filing monthly sales tax returns, resulting in huge loss of Sindh Sales Tax (SST) revenues.

The said gym was required to complete their registration with SRB, deposit due amounts of monthly sales tax, and e-file monthly sales tax returns. However, they should have done so despite sufficient time for compliance in this regard.

“The sealing of the taxpayer’s business premises is a result of their continuous non-compliant behaviour and failure to adhere to the laws related to sales tax,” SRB said. “We want to communicate clearly that tax evasion will not be tolerated.”

The SRB has vowed to continue taking similar action against the gyms that fail to complete their registration with SRB, fail to deposit due amounts of Sindh sales tax, fail to e-file monthly sale tax returns, or make any attempt to suppress their sales.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Taxes Sales Tax SRB Sindh Revenue Board Sindh Sales Tax on Services Sindh Sales Tax Toro Fitness Ltd

Comments

1000 characters

SRB seals premises of Toro Fitness Ltd

PM says govt, KE to ensure smooth power supply to Karachi

Category–III wind projects: NPCC asked to devise wheeling mechanism

Restructuring of FBR on the cards

CCP asks PBS to share data of major sectors

Summary attracts objections from privatisation ministry

SC clears last hurdle for Nawaz’s re-run

Alternative funding for PSDP: MoF all set to hire CEO for PDFL

‘ZAB murder’ reference: Stigma attached to person can be removed: SC

Legal segregation of PIACL discussed

‘Missing’ bill about missing persons: Senate Secretariat denies responsibility

Read more stories