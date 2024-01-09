Zardari, Bilawal condemn Bajaur blast

ISLAMABAD: Former president of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples’ Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari have strongly condemned the act of terrorism in Bajaur, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Zardari and Bilawal expressed their deep sorrow over the martyrdom of the police officers on duty for the protection of volunteers of the polio eradication team. They said that the nation is proud of the brave soldiers of the KP police.

These polio workers are our heroes who volunteer to protect the future generations from polio. The culprits involved in such terror activities are the enemies of the nation and the country.

