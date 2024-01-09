BAFL 49.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.48%)
BIPL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.9%)
BOP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.72%)
DFML 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.89%)
DGKC 78.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-3.52%)
FABL 32.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.67%)
FCCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.91%)
FFL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.11%)
GGL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
HBL 116.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.96%)
HUBC 120.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.12%)
LOTCHEM 27.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.41%)
OGDC 123.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.26%)
PAEL 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
PIOC 119.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.88%)
PPL 125.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-1.86%)
PRL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 76.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-3.12%)
SSGC 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.3%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TPLP 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.44%)
TRG 82.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-3.18%)
UNITY 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 6,602 Decreased By -40.7 (-0.61%)
BR30 23,730 Decreased By -410.9 (-1.7%)
KSE100 64,237 Decreased By -277.9 (-0.43%)
KSE30 21,473 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-09

Street crimes in Karachi: 90,000 cases reported in 2023

NNI Published 09 Jan, 2024 04:18am

KARACHI: The rate of street crimes in Karachi has reportedly increased by approximately 11.11 percent in the year 2023 with over 90,000 incidents reported compared to the year 2022 where more than 80,000 cases were reported.

Karachi police released the data of street crimes for the year 2023 according to which more than 90,000 incidents were reported in the metropolis.

As per the reports, out of 90,000 incidents a total of 134 citizens were brutally murdered, hundreds injured over resisting robberies, while 411 civilians were killed in various incidents.

Moreover, more than 59,305 motorcycles and 2,336 cars were stolen and snatched, whereas, more than 28,000 citizens were deprived of mobile phones.

The report unveiled that in 2023, two banks were robbed, meanwhile, the cases of kidnapping and extortion increased last year with 17 incidents of kidnapping for ransom, and 50 cases of extortion were reported last year in Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the street crime data released by police showed the deteriorated situation of law and order in Karachi with over 81,000 incidents in 2022.

The street crime record of Karachi stated that more than 81 incidents were reported this year. 52,000 motorcycles were stolen and snatched, whereas, 26,400 citizens were deprived of mobile phones.

More than 2,000 vehicles were stolen and snatched. The data also uncovered the poor performance of the police department in curbing crimes and recovering stolen or snatched assets.

According to the report, only 4,000 stolen assets were recovered including 2,900 motorcycles, 600 cars and 530 mobile phones.

Separately, the city’s lawyers have staged protest strike after the traffic police booked some lawyers in a case. The lawyers’ shutdown the City Courts’ gates denying entry to litigators in the court complex.

The lawyers’ strike has been resulted in deferral of hundreds of cases fixed for hearing by the courts. The prisoners from jails did not transport to courts for hearing of their cases.

Karachi Bar Association has demanded of the IG Police Sindh for an immediate withdrawal of the FIR registered against lawyers. A case has been filed at the City Court police station against lawyers’ accusing them of subjecting a traffic police official to torture.

street crimes Karachi police street crimes in Karachi

Comments

1000 characters

Street crimes in Karachi: 90,000 cases reported in 2023

PM says govt, KE to ensure smooth power supply to Karachi

Category–III wind projects: NPCC asked to devise wheeling mechanism

Restructuring of FBR on the cards

CCP asks PBS to share data of major sectors

Summary attracts objections from privatisation ministry

SC clears last hurdle for Nawaz’s re-run

Alternative funding for PSDP: MoF all set to hire CEO for PDFL

‘ZAB murder’ reference: Stigma attached to person can be removed: SC

Legal segregation of PIACL discussed

‘Missing’ bill about missing persons: Senate Secretariat denies responsibility

Read more stories