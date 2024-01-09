BAFL 49.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.48%)
Jan 09, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-01-09

Experts advocate increased use of technology for rapid development

Recorder Report Published 09 Jan, 2024 04:18am

HYDERABAD: The National and International experts have expressed that revolutionary changes have taken place in the world with technology; without artificial intelligence and humanitarian technology in the society, progress will be inevitable, while in the future agricultural Research support programs should be promoted to achieve beneficial results of development.

They said while addressing to the first two-day International Humanitarian Technology Conference 2024, held under the auspices of the Information Technology Centre of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam in collaboration with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Karachi Section, at main auditorium hall, on Monday.

Speaking at the event, SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that technology has facilitated agriculture among other sectors, including land leveling for crops, farming, weather, water systems, and livestock breeding, marketing and GIS is the intervention of technology in the system.

He said there is scope for private sector investment of Rs 400 billion in agriculture, which will enhance the research, and 5 percent increase in annual production per acre will significantly increase the country’s GDP and it is possible to reduce poverty and unemployment by 50 percent.

Dr. SM Tariq Rafi, Chairman, Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC) Karachi said that SHEC is supporting universities; faculty and students through research support programs, and grants are also given in this regard. He said that in the field of production and research, we are lagging behind developed countries in terms of results.

Prof. Dr. Bhawani Shankar Chowdhry, Chair, IEEE Karachi Section and National Professor said that Sindh Agriculture University has organized the first humanitarian conference in collaboration with IEEE. He said that IEEE is a professional forum, which is working for the development of technology, and supporting the expansion of technologies such as agri-tech industry, artificial intelligence, big data, industry 0.4, and other fields of technology.

Prof. Dr Asadullah Shah of University of International Islamic University Malaysia said that technology has gained importance in human life with achievements and innovations, while Open AI chat GPT has revolutionized human society, which is language, translation and capable of answering many questions. He said this artificial intelligence-powered system initially was held information prior to 2021 and also answers current affairs questions.

Dean of Faculty of Agricultural Social Sciences Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Director ITC Dr. Mir Sajjad Talpur, Dr. Muhammad Yaqoob Koondhar also spoke on this occasion. Vice Chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur Dr. Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, Vice Chancellor of Sufi University Bhit Shah Dr. Parveen Munshi, Pro Vice Chancellor Sub Campus Umerkot Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Dr. Falak Musa from Kenya, Prof. Aznan from Malaysia, Dr. Azhar Ali Shah, and the experts from University of Sindh, Mehran University Jamshoro, IBA Sukkur, NED University, Karachi University, IOBM Karachi, Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur also participated. Later in the technical session the experts presented their papers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Technology Sindh Agriculture University agricultural research Sindh Higher Education Commission IEEE Dr. SM Tariq Rafi

