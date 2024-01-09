BAFL 49.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.48%)
Jan 09, 2024
Markets

Gold prices slump

Recorder Report Published 09 Jan, 2024 04:18am

KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday slumped on the local market but silver stood steady, traders said. On the first day of the week, gold lost Rs1900 to Rs216, 100 per tola and Rs1629 to Rs185, 271 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $2047 per ounce, which the local market adds on with a $20 premium for the domestic bullion trade.

Silver was traded for Rs2660 per tola and Rs2280.52 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted for $23 per ounce, traders said.

