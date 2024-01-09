KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 181,583 tonnes of cargo comprising 98,079 tonnes of import cargo and 83,504 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 98,079 comprised of 85,030 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 9,906 tonnes of Urea & 3,143 tonnes of Wheat.

The total export Cargo of 83,504 comprised of 79,145 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 826 tonnes of Bulk Cargo&3,533 tonnes of Rice.

Nearly, 5825 containers comprising of 2825 containers import and 3000 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 817 of 20’s and 945 of 40’s loaded while 102 of 20’s and 08 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1073 of 20’s and 670 of 40’s loaded containers while 175 of 20’s and 206 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 07 ships namely Msc Jemima, Ever Utile, SG Pegasus, CmaCgm Tosca, X-Press Salween, Jolly titanio & Stephanie C berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

As many as, 12 ships namely, Ever Ulysses, Express Argentina, Gsl Nicoletta, Beijing Bridge, Msc Jemima, SG Pegasus, MT Sargodha, Ever Utile, Jolly Titanio, AL Hadbaa & CmaCgm Tosca sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 101,570 tonnes, comprising 57,117 tonnes imports cargo and 44,453 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,021 Containers (34 TEUs Imports and 987 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, MSC Jemima, MSC Antigua, Yihai, Curacao and Flex Volunteer carrying Container, Palm Kernel, Coal and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, MW, PIBT and PGPCL respectively on today, 8th January, while two more container ships Maersk Detroit and MSC Desiree are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday 9th January, 2024.

