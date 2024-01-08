BAFL 49.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.48%)
UN urges Bangladesh to change course after controversial vote

AFP Published 08 Jan, 2024 08:41pm
Election officials prepare to count ballot papers at a polling booth in Dhaka on January 7, 2024. Photo: AFP
Election officials prepare to count ballot papers at a polling booth in Dhaka on January 7, 2024. Photo: AFP

GENEVA: The UN rights chief on Monday condemned the violence and repression during controversial elections in Bangladesh that were boycotted by the opposition, urging the country to strengthen democracy.

Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina secured her fifth term in power following Sunday’s vote, after the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) called a general strike and, along with dozens of others, refused to participate.

“I implore the government to take the necessary steps to ensure that the human rights of all Bangladeshis are fully taken into account, and to strengthen the underpinnings of a truly inclusive democracy,” Volker Turk said in a statement.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights pointed out that “thousands of opposition supporters have been detained arbitrarily or subjected to intimidation”.

Bangladesh PM Hasina secures fourth straight term as expected

“Such tactics are not conducive to a truly genuine process,” he warned.

Hasina has presided over breakneck economic growth in a country once beset by grinding poverty, but her government has been accused of rampant human rights abuses and a ruthless crackdown on dissent.

Turk said that mass arrests, threats, enforced disappearances, blackmailing and surveillance were all methods reportedly used by law enforcement officials in the months leading up to the vote.

He also lamented reported acts of political violence, including arson attacks allegedly committed by opposition groups.

“Around 25,000 opposition supporters have been arrested, including key party leaders, since October 28,” the statement said, adding that at least 10 of them had reportedly died or been killed in custody.

This, it cautioned, raises “serious concerns about possible torture or harsh conditions of detention”.

Many rights defenders had meanwhile been forced to go into hiding and even flee the country, while dozens of people had reportedly been victims of enforced disappearances.

“These incidents must be independently investigated, and those responsible must be brought to justice in fair and transparent trials,” Turk said.

“Violations and irregularities during the campaign and on election day itself should also be thoroughly and effectively investigated.”

The UN rights chief highlighted that “democracy was hard won in Bangladesh and must not become cosmetic”.

“The future of all Bangladeshis is at stake.”

KU Jan 08, 2024 10:13pm
The future of many countries is at stake in our region. The UN must say something new and original after elections in Pakistan next month. The Bangladesh opposition was sent packing to the moon, but Pakistan opposition has been booked in jail-resorts all over the country. The return of the leaders, responsible for bankrupt Pakistan, will be another painful chapter of our country.
