Mohammad Rizwan named Pakistan T20I vice-captain

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday named Mohammad Rizwan as the vice-captain of Pakistan Men’s T20I team.

Rizwan’s first assignment as deputy to Shaheen Shah Afridi will be the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, scheduled to take place in New Zealand from 12 January.

31-year-old Rizwan has featured in 85 T20Is, amassing 2,797 runs, including one century and 25 half-centuries. Behind the stumps, Rizwan has taken 41 catches and 11 stumpings.

17-member squad for New Zealand T20I series announced

Rizwan thanked PCB for this opportunity and said he was “looking forward to working closely with the captain, coaching staff, and my teammates to contribute to the team’s success.”

Pakistan squad for New Zealand

Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicket-keeper), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (wicket-keeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan.