BAFL 49.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.81%)
BIPL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.94%)
BOP 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
DFML 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
DGKC 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FABL 33.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
FFL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
HBL 117.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 122.75 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.12%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
OGDC 125.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 23.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.48%)
PIOC 122.94 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.73%)
PPL 127.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.24%)
PRL 28.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SNGP 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
SSGC 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.5%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.22%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
TRG 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
UNITY 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,709 Increased By 66.7 (1%)
BR30 24,296 Increased By 154.8 (0.64%)
KSE100 65,052 Increased By 537.5 (0.83%)
KSE30 21,755 Increased By 209.6 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold slides as dollar firms, focus on US inflation data

Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2024 10:14am

Gold prices fell on Monday as fading expectations of an early rate cut in the U.S. kept the dollar and bond yields supported, ahead of a key inflation print due later this week.

Spot gold was down 0.4% to $2,037.39 per ounce, as of 0342 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $2,043.60 per ounce.

Trading was thin in Asia, with the Japanese market closed for a holiday.

“I think we’re seeing some follow through from the strong jobs data. It’s all tied back to cooling off of expectations for rate cuts this year,” said Kyle Rodda, a financial market analyst at Capital.com.

The dollar index was up 0.1%, after marking its best week since July 2023 on Friday, making bullion more expensive for other currency holders, while benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields, held above 4%.

U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in December, official data showed, but separate data from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) indicated that the services sector slowed considerably last month.

Gold prices little changed as US payrolls loom

Market participants are pricing in an about 64% chance of a rate cut by the U.S. central bank in March, down from a nearly 90% probability seen before the New Year, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

However, things still look constructive in the near term, but the retracement in gold prices might have a little bit more left into it, said Rodda.

On the technical front, spot gold may fall into a range of $2,028-$2,035 per ounce, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Investors now await Thursday’s U.S. consumer price inflation report for further direction on the Federal Reserve’s pace and scale of rate cuts.

Spot silver was down 0.6% at $23.01 per ounce, and platinum fell 0.6% to $954.77. Palladium lost 0.7% to $1,020.25, its tenth session of slide.

Gold Gold Prices gold market gold imports

Comments

1000 characters

Gold slides as dollar firms, focus on US inflation data

FBR takes action against 93 tax personnel

Draft LPG policy aimed at boosting local production finalised

Solar PV panels: FBR accused of compelling importers to quote higher rates

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

Determination in first arbitration award: SHOL: CPPA-G/ NTDC advised to fulfil payment commitment

Navy says sea lanes of communication being monitored

Another importer booked for duty evasion

ECP secretary steps down due to ‘health issues’

Gaza: 113 more dead as Israel continues bambardment

Jordan urges US to push for ceasefire

Read more stories