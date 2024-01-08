Spread increases by 541bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 541bps to 20.35 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes decreased by 52.0 percent to 195.85 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 408.22 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 46.6 percent to Rs 6.95 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 13.03 billion.

