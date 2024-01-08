BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
707 students appear in KU evening entry test

APP Published 08 Jan, 2024 05:23am

KARACHI: As many as 707 candidates appeared in the entry test for the BS first year of the BSCS and BSSE (Computer Science) Evening Program 2024 at the University of Karachi on Sunday.

The KU has received 855 online forms for the available 220 seats in both BS programs of the department of computer science.

A 100-minute-long entry test was started at 11 a.m., and 20 examination classrooms were established in the political science and computer science departments.

According to the in-charge of the KU Directorate of Admissions, Dr. Saima Akhtar, 75 candidates appeared, cleared the morning program entry test, and also submitted their online admission forms for the evening program.

She added that as they had already cleared their entry test, they did not need to appear in today’s entry test, and their marks (score) would be considered while preparing the final result of today’s entry test.

Meanwhile, the staff of the KU Clinic, along with an ambulance, were also present during the test proceeding.

