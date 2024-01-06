BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
DGKC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.35%)
FABL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.73%)
FFL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 117.41 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.95%)
HUBC 120.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 125.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.53%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 122.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.79%)
PPL 127.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.93%)
PRL 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.73%)
SSGC 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.84%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TPLP 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
TRG 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
UNITY 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,141 Decreased By -21 (-0.09%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-01-06

Hijack call: India navy commandos board Arabian Sea vessel

AFP Published 06 Jan, 2024 05:17am

NEW DELHI: India’s navy said Friday that its commandos had boarded a vessel in the Arabian Sea after a hijacking distress call, the latest attack on commercial shipping in the region.

Last month the force deployed several warships into the sea to “maintain a deterrent presence” after a string of recent shipping attacks, including a drone strike near India’s coast blamed on Iran by the United States.

It comes at a time when many vessels have been rerouted from the Red Sea, where Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthi rebels have carried out drone and missile attacks in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where Israel is battling Hamas.

The navy said it had “responded swiftly to a maritime incident in the Arabian Sea involving a hijacking attempt” of the MV Lila Norfolk, a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier.

The INS Chennai, a navy destroyer, had intercepted the vessel on Friday afternoon and a spokesman told AFP that commandos were in the process of ensuring it was “clear of any illegal persons who were reported on the vessel earlier”.

It did not give a more precise location of the vessel, which was last pinged by online marine traffic monitors off the coast of East Africa six days earlier.

India Arabian Sea Indian Navy hijacking commercial ships

Comments

1000 characters

Hijack call: India navy commandos board Arabian Sea vessel

Govt, KE ink ‘long-awaited’ agreements

SAP: govt disburses Rs409bn

There were no ‘directives’ from govt: minister

Senate seeks postponement of polls

Export sectors: SBP asked to review limits under EFS facilities

ATL data of two FBR wings do not match

Rs16bn money- laundering case: probe suspended

CCoSEOs for reconciling financial portfolios of NHA, PR with Finance Div

Launch on 11th: Freelancers to channelize remittances thru Paypal

BoI discusses PRMI with key govt depts, related agencies

Read more stories