Polls delay: JI Senator challenges resolution

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 07 Jan, 2024 02:43am

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan has moved a resolution for Senate’s consideration to declare as null and void its already passed yet “unconstitutional and undemocratic” resolution that seeks delay in the general polls.

“The Senate of Pakistan has no authority to resort to any extra-constitutional step. Through this resolution, we reiterate our demand that free and fair general elections be held on February 8, 2024, in accordance with Supreme Court’s decision...” the JI senator’s resolution, that was submitted to the Senate Secretariat shortly after the Senate session was prorogued earlier on Friday, read.

“The resolution passed by the Senate of Pakistan citing law and order, and weather situation for delaying the general elections is unconstitutional and undemocratic,” according to the resolution.

There were no ‘directives’ from govt: minister

The resolution is expected to be taken up in the next Senate session the date for which is not clear as yet.

“All the political parties be provided level playing field and the resolution passed by this august house dated January 5, 2024, regarding delay in the elections be declared null and void,” the lawmaker demanded in the resolution.

On Friday, less than two months after having passed an allegedly controversial resolution in support of the military courts, the upper house of the Parliament, again, with drastically thin attendance, passed another apparently controversial yet non-binding resolution seeking postponement of the general elections.

Dilawar Khan, a senator not affiliated with any political party, who earlier moved the resolution related to the military courts, was also the mover of the resolution seeking general polls’ postponement.

On the last day of the house’s session before been prorogued, only 14 senators were present when Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani allowed Khan to move the resolution that was not part of the house’s business agenda.

The lengthy resolution sought postponement of the general elections on account of cold weather in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, security threats, and resurgence of COVID-19 in the country.

Dr Afnanullah Khan from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Behramand Tangi from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Gurdeep Singh from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were among a handful of legislators present in Senate when the resolution was passed by the house—but they did not point out lack of quorum.

Earlier on November 13, last year, Dilawar Khan moved a resolution rejecting Supreme Court’s landmark verdict against the trial of civilians in military courts. Only a dozen senators were present when that resolution was passed.

Later, however, several senators from various political parties strongly rejected the resolution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

