Anti-polio drive: Officials to face action over poor performance

Recorder Report Published 07 Jan, 2024 02:43am

LAHORE: The Provincial Task Force for Polio Eradication has decided that stern action would be taken against the officers and officials who show negligence and poor performance in the anti-polio campaigns. The meeting chaired by Primary Healthcare Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir and Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman also decided to improve the quality of the anti-polio campaign and revisit the micro-plans for 100 percent coverage of missed children.

Dr. Jamal Nasir said that action would be taken against the officers and staff who repeatedly show poor performance in the anti-polio campaign. He said that there is no room for negligence in efforts to eradicate polio.

The Chief Secretary Punjab said that the polio eradication is a national agenda. He said that action would be taken against the staff that sent fake data about administering the polio vaccine to the missed children. He said that everyone has to work together for the complete eradication of polio.

The meeting was briefed that the anti-polio campaign would continue from January 8 to 14 in 36 districts of Punjab, and about 23.3 million children would be given polio vaccine during the drive. More than 84 thousand mobile teams have been formed to administer polio vaccines to the children. All environmental samples of polio in Punjab are negative.

Polio Eradication Program Punjab head Khizar Afzal and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

