All set for anti-polio drive in KP from tomorrow

Recorder Report Published 07 Jan, 2024 02:43am

PESHAWAR: All arrangements have been finalized to carry out a seven days anti-polio campaign successfully to be scheduled on Monday (tomorrow) in all three tehsils of district Khyber.

In this connection a meeting under the chair of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt Sanaullah (retd) was held in DC Khyber house, Peshawar that was attended by Additional DC (general) Muhammad Hamid, Dr Usman of health department, representatives of World Health Organization (WHO) police and other concerned officials. The officials were briefed of comprehensive report on arrangements to carry out polio campaign, awareness, security, refusal parents and other issues.

Later on, DC Khyber in the presence of health officials administered polio drops to one of the children to formally open the drive.

According to district health officials approximately 228,000 children below five years to be vaccinated in the seven days anti-polio campaign to be carried out across the Khyber.

Almost 945 fixed, transit and mobile teams of vaccinators had been constituted to facilitate the masses at health centers, taxi stands and door to door campaigns.

The polio campaign was scheduled from Jan 08, 2024 and will continue till Jan 14 2024 in Khyber besides other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

